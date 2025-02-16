Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CEO Sells $278,698.80 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 75,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $278,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,429.30. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjiv Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Sanjiv Patel sold 140,182 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $539,700.70.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Sanjiv Patel sold 125,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Sanjiv Patel sold 100,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $669.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

