Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.34. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 18,019 shares changing hands.

Interlink Electronics Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 million, a PE ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interlink Electronics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interlink Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interlink Electronics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

