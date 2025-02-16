International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.70. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 8,593 shares traded.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.