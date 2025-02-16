Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.01 and traded as high as $73.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 21,454 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. The company has a market cap of $575.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,749,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,022,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

