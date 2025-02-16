Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 41.3% in January

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

IVZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Invesco has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

