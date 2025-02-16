Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,254 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of Invesco worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,738,000 after acquiring an additional 87,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth $1,428,196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth $853,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

