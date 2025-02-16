Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 6.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

