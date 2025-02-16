Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $537.34 and last traded at $537.27. 5,431,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,416,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.90.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.86.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
