Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $537.34 and last traded at $537.27. 5,431,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,416,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.90.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.86.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 156,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $3,366,000. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.