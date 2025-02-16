iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

