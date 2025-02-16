iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

