iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

