iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.2% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $612.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $495.94 and a one year high of $613.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $600.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.