iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 265,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 244,109 shares.The stock last traded at $57.86 and had previously closed at $57.58.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,965,000 after buying an additional 182,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 171,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 452,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.