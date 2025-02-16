iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

FLOT opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

