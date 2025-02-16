iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.74 and last traded at $73.46. 1,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.29.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOVL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

