iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 731.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,022 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,863 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 589,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,760 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 379,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

IOO opened at $104.62 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

