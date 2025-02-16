iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,960,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.