iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $123.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $124.02.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

