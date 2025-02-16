iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,800 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 717,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $135.71. 311,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $144.09.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
