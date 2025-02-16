iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,800 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 717,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $135.71. 311,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

