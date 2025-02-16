iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.