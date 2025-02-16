iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

