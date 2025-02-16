J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 903.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,757,000 after buying an additional 515,998 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.40. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

