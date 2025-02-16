J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $22.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.04. The firm has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

