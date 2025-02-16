J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $155.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.