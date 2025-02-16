J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $175.71 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.