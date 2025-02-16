James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,777 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,439,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,639,000 after acquiring an additional 369,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $92.43 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.50.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.