James Investment Research Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Nova makes up approximately 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nova worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Nova by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nova by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova stock opened at $267.97 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $154.54 and a 52 week high of $289.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.65.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 28.00%. Research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.67.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

