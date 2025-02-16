Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 217.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

