JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 86 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,004,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

