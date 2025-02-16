JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,994,000 after acquiring an additional 915,823 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,259,000 after buying an additional 213,820 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $71.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

