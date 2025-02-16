JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 548 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $88.25.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

