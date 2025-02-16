John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 31.8% in January

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:PDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 84,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,239. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
