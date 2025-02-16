John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 31.8% in January

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 84,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,239. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1,225.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 550,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 509,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 484.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 225,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 167,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 150,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 773,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

