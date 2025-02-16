JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a market cap of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90.
About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF
The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (JIDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects global equities of any market cap outside the US using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JIDA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
