JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Holdings Raised by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $467,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JEPQ stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

