JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stake Trimmed by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

