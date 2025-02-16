Karin Hirtler-Garvey Buys 500 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) Director Karin Hirtler-Garvey purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.27 per share, for a total transaction of $24,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,905. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PFX opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

