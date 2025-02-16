Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Kering stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 155,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. Kering has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $47.41.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th.
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
