Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KPRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 24,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.67% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

