Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in January

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 185.0 days.
Konecranes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $64.70 during trading on Friday. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65.
About Konecranes
