KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in January

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KOSÉ Price Performance

KSRYY stock remained flat at $8.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. KOSÉ has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.10.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

KOSÉ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.