Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of KHC opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,289,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,885 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

