Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Has $1.03 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

