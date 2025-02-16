Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Has $1.52 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.3% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $257.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.77 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day moving average is $257.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

