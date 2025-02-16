Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Has $3.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The company has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

