L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 1,560 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $92.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

