L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 85 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

