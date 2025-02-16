Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 117 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

GE opened at $208.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.66 and a 200 day moving average of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $211.42. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

