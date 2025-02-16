Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCON. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,319,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 711,314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,424,000 after buying an additional 568,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,113,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after buying an additional 510,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 345,506 shares during the last quarter.

UCON opened at $24.73 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

