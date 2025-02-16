Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $228.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.38.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

