Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,224 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 590.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $744,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $2,301,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

FLDR stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

